LL COOL J & Eminem Unleash Lyrical Clash Of The Titans “Murdergram Deux”

LL COOL J’s Eminem-assisted track “Murdergram Deux” will appear on the Hip-Hop pioneer’s comeback album “The FORCE.”

LL COOL J and Eminem’s first collaboration “Murdergram Deux” officially dropped on Friday (August 30). The track is a sequel to LL COOL J’s song “Murdergram.”

“And that’s on everything, she love my heavy chain/My yellow diamond shining, got her whipping like lemon meringue/Stripping in front of the gang, she’s slipping inside of the Range/Quick to go out with a bang, it’s like I threw out a grenade/Once you pull up in this, when the killing will begin/You feel me pulling off your skin, I really came to get it and deliver/Murdergrams, turn over your ambulance, 30 bullets in advance/Candlelight and crying fans, we go in and buy a land/Slide up behind you, testing my rifle/Give blessings to my disciples, professional I’m a sniper/Like eight miles away, me and Marshall doing murders/With dirty burners, break them down and melt them in the furnace,” he rapped.

“Murdergram Deux” hit streaming services a week before the release of LL Cool J’s comeback album The FORCE. The song leaked two months ago, but LL COOL J said it wasn’t “the right version.” Now, fans can enjoy his finished creation.

“Now when I hit the booth, I figure the days are over when I was quick/This fool used to fly off the handle like a f###### witch’s broom/I called it plucking flowers ’cause I was so quick to pick a tool up/Like it’s petunia, sick medulla, but thanks to Cool J, he created a monster/Spaghetti sauce and mozzarella on a tray full of pasta/You got a couple of m############ trained killers-on-ya (lasagna)/And I’m just being as frank as Sinatra/When I be saying that I’ma keep this s### gangster as mobsters/But when you got fanatics going so crazy, they mob ya/Looking like organized crime because you can’t get ’em-off-ya (mafia)/And all your m############ enemies, they wanna off ya like Hoffa/And dump your body in Lake Minnetonka,” Eminem rapped on the closing verse.

LL Cool J’s The FORCE is scheduled to drop on September 6. He hasn’t released an album since 2013.