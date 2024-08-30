Finesse2Tymes Goes Viral After Exposing Woman He Kicked Out Of His Home

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Watch the viral video of Finesse2Tymes kicking a woman out of his house after she demanded money. Understand his stance on monetary expectations in relationships.

Finesse2Tymes is going viral once again after revealing he recently kicked a woman out of his house after she made a bold request.

In a recent video he posted to social media, the Memphis-bread rapper shared a clip from what appears to be his home security camera after he removed the woman for reportedly asking him for money. In a scathing voiceover of the clip, Finesse2Tymes recounted how the incident occurred while also denouncing the trending ideology many young women are subscribing to when it comes to demanding monetary displays of affection.

“And the b###h gone say, ‘You going to give me some money?'” Finesse2Tymes started off. “I told the b###h, get out. I’m going to let y’all know now. Man, don’t ask me for no money. I don’t know what the new wave is, what the females talking about, breaking n###as and breaking rappers and doing this, that and the third. This is not that.”

As he pressed on, he clung on to the roots of the the acronym many rappers from his city have popularized to describe how deeply embedded pimping culture is in the city of Memphis—which they tell you stands for making easy money pimpin’n hoes in style.

“I’m on some muthaf###ing pimping baby,” he declared. “I’m talking about full effect man. I don’t play that s###. Don’t ask me for no money, man. Don’t ask me for nothing. I’m going to put your ass out and I ain’t calling you no mother Uber. You going to call your own Uber ass. Don’t walk.”

It’s somewhat surprising that Finesse2Tymes is still seemingly adding women to his roster after he publicly revealed he broke up with one of his pregnant girlfriends, after impregnating the pair at the same time last November.

“I’m focusing on @fng_shugga only,” he wrote in an Instagram Story post.. “I don’t need 2-3 women no more, i got kids, That sht ain’t what’s up, and nah this ain’t about no babymama sht, All my bm’s know I take care mine, here or not.”

Check out the clip above.