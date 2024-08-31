JAY-Z Singing “Wonderwall” At Glastonbury Fest Resurfaces Amid Oasis Reunion

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Some critics, including Oasis’ Noel Gallagher, questioned whether a hip-hop artist was suitable for Glastonbury’s traditionally rock-oriented lineup.

JAY-Z made history in 2008, when he headlined the Glastonbury Festival, making him the first rapper to do so. His performance was highly anticipated, not only because of the genre barrier he was breaking but also due to the controversy leading up to the event.

Some critics, including Oasis’ Noel Gallagher, questioned whether a hip-hop artist was suitable for Glastonbury’s traditionally rock-oriented lineup. JAY-Z responded to this criticism in a bold and unforgettable way by opening his set with a cover of Oasis’ iconic song “Wonderwall.”

As the opening chords of the song played, JAY-Z walked on stage with a guitar, humorously mimicking Gallagher’s stance and sang the first verse, much to the crowd’s delight. The unexpected performance set the tone for the rest of his show, which was a triumphant blend of Hip-Hop and rock that captivated the audience.

The cover of “Wonderwall” became a defining moment of Glastonbury 2008, symbolizing JAY-Z’s ability to transcend genres and challenge musical boundaries. By incorporating a song that was emblematic of British rock culture, JAY-Z cleverly addressed the skepticism surrounding his headlining slot and proved that music is a universal language.

His performance not only won over critics but also solidified his status as a global superstar capable of uniting fans across different musical tastes. The moment was widely praised in the media and is often cited as one of the most memorable in Glastonbury’s storied history.

Now, with the earth-shattering announcement that Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher have reunited for a world tour after years of estrangement, the clip has been making the rounds again.

After years of speculation and fervent hopes from fans, the Gallagher brothers have finally put aside their differences to reunite for what promises to be an epic global tour. The 2025 tour is expected feature a setlist packed with their greatest hits—from “Wonderwall” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger” to “Champagne Supernova.”