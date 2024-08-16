Dame Dash Accuses Jay-Z Of Hating: “Trying To Devalue” Roc-A-Fella Shares  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Dame Dash is responding to Jay-Z’s legal filing regarding the master recordings of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, amid the upcoming sale of Dame’s Roc-A-Fella shares.

Earlier this week, TMZ reported Jay-Z filed a notice claiming that the rights to the 1996 album will revert to him in 2031. One-third of Dash’s Roc-A-Fella Records shares will be sold by the U.S. Marshal at a public auction on August 29 in Manhattan.

On Thursday evening (August 15), Dame Dash hopped on Instagram live in response to Jay-Z’s latest move. He appeared to accuse his former partner of hating and trying to “devalue” his shares in the company he co-founded with Jay-Z and Kareem Burke ahead of the sale.

“This business that’s in plain sight,” he began. “Y’all get a headline and y’all read it stupid, I don’t know why. But I think everyone should be logical, do the math and just wonder like, why y’all wanna hate on the man and how much money he gone get. Why?”

He continued, clarifying, “It’s really Roc-A-Fella Inc. that’s for sale. Reasonable Doubt is the only asset there” before returning to Hov.

“But like I said, I don’t know why n##### is making announcement trying to devalue the muthafuckin masters. Well I do know why,” he added before answering his own question. “Cuz certain n##### got first right of refusal.”

Earlier this week, Dame made a post in response to Jay-Z’s filing.

“They can say what they want, this s### is still for sale,” he wrote. “You’re not buying a copyright, you’re buying a piece of a company ROC A FELLA INC. Please only serious inquiries only!”