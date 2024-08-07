Cop Accused Of Stealing Jay-Z’s Expensive Champagne Takes Plea Deal And Quits NYPD

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A New York detective resigned after admitting to stealing Jay-Z’s champagne from concertgoers at the Electric Zoo Festival.

One of the three New York Police Department (NYPD) detectives accused of stealing thousands of dollars of Jay-Z’s expensive champagne has admitted to the theft and quit the force.

In May of 2023, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg announced the indictments of detectives Jonathan Gonzalez, 33; Warren Golden, 31; Wojciech Czech, 44; and Warren Golden, 31.

The trio were charged with stealing the expensive champagne while on duty patrolling for drugs at the Electric Zoo Music Festival on Randall’s Island.

The detectives were in the VIP area when attendees ordered bottles of Ace of Spades champagne at a nearby table.

When the attendees stepped away, Gonzalez took two unopened bottles worth $2,900 and put them in a backpack with Czech’s assistance.

A festival attendee witnessed the theft and reported it to security. Security and the attendees confronted the detectives, which led to the retrieval of the stolen bottles.

Gonzalez and Czech were charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree and criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree.

Golden and Gonzalez were also charged with official misconduct for failing to prevent theft of the brand Jay-Z acquired in 2006. He sold half of the brand 2021 to LVMH for at least $315 million in

“(My client) is shocked and saddened by these allegations,” Czech’s attorney, Attorney Oliver Storch, said right after being indicted. He has pleaded not guilty and asks the public to withhold judgment until the charges can be fully addressed in the appropriate forum. Detective Czech loves being in the business of protecting and saving lives.”

Now Czech is singing a different tune.

According to the New York Daily News, Czech resigned from the force on Tuesday (August 6) after pleading guilty to stealing the pricy bottles of champagne.

Czech struck a plea deal in which he was forced to quit the NYPD and admitted to one count of misdemeanor petty larceny.

He must also complete 15 days of community service.

Gonzalez has already quit the Police Department and pleaded guilty, while Gooden got off easy and was disciplined for his inaction against his fellow officers.

District Attorney Bragg emphasized the importance of integrity within law enforcement, stating that public confidence in the criminal justice system relies on officers adhering to the same rules as the public.

“In addition to the alleged theft that occurred, none of these Officers stepped up and stopped this activity. Public confidence in the criminal justice system depends on members of law enforcement acting with the utmost integrity while on duty and following the same rules that apply to everyone else,” said District Attorney Bragg.