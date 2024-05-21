Diddy Dropped By Peloton After Cassie Assault Footage Surfaces

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Surveillance footage showed Diddy assaulting Cassie at a hotel, corroborating allegations in her lawsuit against him.

Peloton cut ties with Sean “Diddy” Combs in reaction to a video of him brutally assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. The popular exercise company revealed it stopped using his music in a private Facebook group for Peloton users.

“Thank you for sharing your concerns,” the Peloton admin wrote. “We take this issue very seriously and can confirm Peloton has paused the use of Sean Combs’ music, as well as removed the Bad Boy Entertainment Artist Series, on our platform. This means our Instructors are no longer using his music in any newly produced classes. Again, thank you for sharing your concerns and thank you for being a member of our Peloton community.”

Diddy wasn’t the first Hip-Hop artist to be removed from Peloton’s classes. The company previously scrubbed Kanye West’s work from its platform due to his antisemitism in 2022.

Surveillance footage of Diddy attacking Cassie surfaced on May 17. The incident occurred at a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

The video corroborated some of the allegations in Cassie’s bombshell lawsuit against Diddy. Cassie detailed how the mogul abused her at a hotel in court documents filed in November 2023.

Footage showed Diddy throwing Cassie to the ground, kicking her twice and attempting to drag her back to his hotel room. Later in the video, the Bad Boy Records founder shoved her into a corner and threw what appeared to be a vase at her.

Diddy apologized after the Cassie assault footage went public.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” he said on Instagram. “I was f##### up. I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable.”

Cassie and Diddy settled her lawsuit out of court in 2023. The civil case was just the beginning of Diddy’s legal problems. More victims sued him following the settlement. The feds also raided his homes as part of a sex trafficking investigation in March.