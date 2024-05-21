Diddy Reportedly Legally Barred From Mentioning Cassie’s Name In Public

Sean “Diddy” Combs continues to deal with the fallout from the leaked 2016 footage of him assaulting then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel. The embattled recording artist/businessman also faced widespread criticism for his public apology about the matter.
“My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now,” Diddy stated in an Instagram post.
The Bad Boy Entertainment founder also said, “I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”
Many critics took issue with Diddy not directly apologizing to Cassie. TMZ published a report that explains why the R&B singer’s name did not come up in the Grammy Award winner’s post.
According to the outlet, Combs and Ventura signed non-disclosure agreements as part of their 2023 legal deal. The NDAs supposedly bar both parties from publicly speaking about the other.
In November 2023, Cassie Ventura filed a sexual abuse lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend under New York state’s Adult Survivors Act. Diddy agreed to an undisclosed out-of-court settlement one day after the filing.