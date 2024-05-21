Diddy Reportedly Legally Barred From Mentioning Cassie’s Name In Public

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Bad Boy founder did not directly address his ex in his apology post on social media.

Sean “Diddy” Combs continues to deal with the fallout from the leaked 2016 footage of him assaulting then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel. The embattled recording artist/businessman also faced widespread criticism for his public apology about the matter.

“My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now,” Diddy stated in an Instagram post.

The Bad Boy Entertainment founder also said, “I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Many critics took issue with Diddy not directly apologizing to Cassie. TMZ published a report that explains why the R&B singer’s name did not come up in the Grammy Award winner’s post.

According to the outlet, Combs and Ventura signed non-disclosure agreements as part of their 2023 legal deal. The NDAs supposedly bar both parties from publicly speaking about the other.

In November 2023, Cassie Ventura filed a sexual abuse lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend under New York state’s Adult Survivors Act. Diddy agreed to an undisclosed out-of-court settlement one day after the filing.