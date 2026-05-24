Claressa Shields Goes After Jake Paul, MVP “Have Your Checkbooks Ready”

Claressa Shields fires back at MVP and Alycia Baumgardner, calling their statements defamation and threatening legal action in fiery response.

Claressa Shields fired back at MVP and Alycia Baumgardner with a lengthy response addressing what she calls defamation of character following her ban from the promotion’s events.

The undefeated boxer made it clear that MVP’s suspension doesn’t extend to the entire sport of boxing.

“MVP does not run boxing. So, let’s wrap that up. I’m not banned from boxing. Actually, I have a huge announcement, fight announcement coming soon,” Shields said in her response video.

Shields addressed the confrontation between herself and Baumgardner head-on, calling out both parties for lying about what happened. She pointed to video evidence showing Baumgardner threatening her, saying the MVP fighter told her, “I’ll beat your ass right now.”

According to Shields, this proves the incident wasn’t unprovoked, as both MVP and Baumgardner claimed.

The boxer also took aim at MVP’s history of trying to erase her from women’s boxing. She explained how the promotion attempted to use her trademarked “The GWOAT” nickname when they first launched, promoting Amanda Serrano with that title.

“They came out the gate calling Amanda Serrano The Real GWOAT. And all through the comment section on that post, all you seen was The GWOAT is Clarissa Shields. I had to literally send them paperwork and tell them, ‘Stop using GWOAT that is trademarked, it’s owned, it’s mine, it’s me.’ They thought that they were just going to come out the gate and just take my whole identity and push the little black girl from Flint to the side and didn’t know that my brand was strong,” Shields said.

Shields emphasized her dominance in women’s boxing, highlighting her undefeated record across five different weight classes. She noted that she’s signed to Salita Promotions and Win Records, not MVP.

“I’m signed to Salita Promotions and Win Records. There’s not one girl on the MVP roster that can beat me in a fight. That’s what they’re mad about,” she said.

Shields also went after Jake Paul directly, referencing a tweet he posted after her MMA loss to Abigail Montes. She read his words back to him: “I love karma. Clarissa Shields. Congrats, Abigail Mont. Someone get her a Twitter. The truth hurts, but it’s necessary. Clarissa Shields is a loser in MMA and even more so with her Primadonna attitude.”

I love karma @Claressashields,



Congrats Abigail Montes! Someone get her a Twitter! pic.twitter.com/gRTqKLZt8A — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 28, 2021

The boxer made clear she doesn’t need MVP or Jake Paul to succeed.

“I don’t need MVP. I don’t need Jake Paul. Nobody on y’all stable is making the money that I make. Selling out the arenas that I’m selling out. And then y’all want to keep trying to attack me and bother me,” Shields said.

Shields warned that she’s prepared to pursue legal action against both MVP and Baumgardner for defamation.

She called out the promotion for running a “paid hate campaign” against her and said everyone involved should get their checkbooks ready for lawsuits.