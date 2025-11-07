Claressa Shields Lands $8M Boxing Deal That Includes Label Papoose Records For

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Claressa Shields landed an $8 million multi-fight deal while navigating romance drama with Papoose and boxing match challenges from Remy Ma.

Claressa Shields just secured the bag in a major way, inking a historic $8 million minimum guaranteed multifight partnership with Salita Promotions and Wynn Records that positions her as one of boxing’s highest-paid female athletes.

The undisputed heavyweight champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist made waves by staying loyal to her original promoter, Dmitriy Salita, rather than testing free agency waters.

“Women in sports have been doing a lot the last past couple years, with the WNBA, soccer, even in boxing. I’m not the only woman who’s making money, but to have this deal get done, I feel like I’m getting my just due. I won two Olympic gold medals, I have 19 world championships and I think it’s fitting to have this great deal come about,” Claressa Shields said.

The partnership with Wynn Records adds an intriguing Hip-Hop element to the mix, especially considering the music promotion agency houses several artists, including Papoose, who happens to be Shields’ boyfriend.

The 30-year-old boxer becomes the first athlete signed to the agency.

“The best thing about this deal is it’s the signing bonus, right? So before I step into the ring, I get a large amount. The 8M is just, like, the minimum,” Shields said.

However, Shields’ relationship with Papoose hasn’t been without controversy. The romance became public amid explosive drama involving Remy Ma, Papoose’s estranged wife, who accused the rapper of having an affair with the boxing champion.

The situation escalated when Remy Ma exposed what she claimed was evidence of the relationship, leading to a very public marital breakdown.

The drama reached peak intensity when Shields responded to Remy Ma’s allegations by challenging the rapper to a boxing match.

Papoose fired back at his estranged wife as well, by accusing Remy Ma of “repeatedly” cheating on him with Eazy The Block Captain.

Despite the personal drama, Shields is focused on her boxing career. The ESPN-ranked No. 1 pound-for-pound women’s boxer (17-0, 3 KOs) successfully defended her undisputed heavyweight title against Lani Daniels in July and is eyeing an early 2026 return to the ring.