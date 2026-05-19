Boxers Alycia Baumgardner & Claressa Shields May Face Legal Showdown After Alleged Assault

A backstage confrontation between boxing stars Claressa Shields and Alycia Baumgardner at a celebrity MMA event in California has turned legal after Baumgardner accused Shields of assault.

Alycia Baumgardner broke her silence Monday.

The undisputed super featherweight champion accused Shields of assaulting her without warning during Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions MMA event Saturday night at the Intuit Dome in California. The confrontation, which quickly spread online through viral video clips, showed Shields appearing to slap Baumgardner during a tense exchange inside a VIP area.

“When your purpose is to elevate, there will always be people who attempt to pull you down. To the level from which they operate,” Baumgardner wrote on social media. “The situation that occurred on Saturday was unprovoked and entirely consistent with the individual involved.”

Baumgardner said she attended the Rhonda Rousey and Gina Carano event as a guest when the confrontation escalated. She also accused Shields of displaying a long pattern of hostility toward fellow fighters.

“While attending Most Valuable Promotions’ inaugural MMA event as a guest, I was physically assaulted without provocation,” Baumgardner continued. “This behavior follows a continued pattern. From someone who has publicly celebrated other fighters’ brain injuries. Initiated one-sided altercations at press conferences. And consistently displayed hostility toward other women. That conduct is unacceptable and should not be tolerated in any professional sport.”

MVP issued an indefinite ban against Shields from future company events and condemned the altercation.

“There is a time and a place for fighter tension and banter,” MVP said. “But to physically attack a fellow athlete while there as a guest inside a private VIP area is unacceptable.”

Shields seemed to respond after the alleged confrontation.

“Imma continue giving b###### hell respectfully,” she said using the slap/hi and cry emojis, suggesting she was provoked. “That lil ass girl said ‘I’ll beat your ass right now’ after already disrespecting me. Now you classy and playing victim. Can’t go around threatening people, take that & try and GET YOUR LICK BACK! #GWOAT“

Saturday’s confrontation marked the first time their hostility appeared to turn physical in public.

Baumgardner hinted legal action could follow, saying the matter would be “handled legally and internally.” Shields has not publicly addressed Baumgardner’s latest statement as of Monday afternoon

Imma continue giving b###### hell respectfully 😎😭 that lil ass girl said “I’ll beat your ass right now” after already disrespecting me. Now you classy and playing victim. Can’t go around threatening people, take that 👋🏾 & try and GET YOUR LICK BACK! #GWOAT pic.twitter.com/ivUmSpe97t — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) May 18, 2026