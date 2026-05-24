Ray J Gets Knocked Out By Supa Hot Fire In Celebrity MMA Fight

Ray J’s jumped into combat sports and it ended with a terrible knockout.

Ray J entered the cage looking to prove he belonged in combat sports but left Las Vegas with lumps like Martin Lawrence fighting Hitman Hearns in a sitcom.

The R&B entertainer was knocked out by YouTube personality Supa Hot Fire during a celebrity MMA showcase Saturday night.

The pair fought in the co-main event of Adin Ross’s event at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Through the opening stretch, both men exchanged cautiously, but everything changed in Round 2.

Ray J briefly appeared to control the fight, pressing Supa Hot Fire and landing several punches to the body. Moments later, Supa answered with a clean right hook over the top that caught Ray flush. Ray’s body locked up. Ray tumbled into the ropes and then the canvas.

Visibly disoriented, the fight was stopped by the ref.