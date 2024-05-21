50 Cent Trolls Diddy After Ex-Bodyguard Reveals Kim Porter “Fought Back” Against Mogul’s Alleged Abuse 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent believes Diddy’s woes just increased after former bodyguard Roger Bonds opened up about his time with the mogul and his alleged abuse of his late partner, Kim Porter.

On Monday (May 20), Bonds appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored in the wake of Diddy’s apology following the disturbing footage of his violent assault on his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

Bonds explained that the level of violence in the video was not shocking to him “because I’ve seen things of this nature before.”

He went on to say he saw Diddy physically abuse both Cassie Ventura and Kim Porter “around four or five times.” He added, “I’ve seen him get really physical, grab them up,” before questioning Diddy’s state of mind.

“I seen him get into to wrestling and punching matches,” Bonds stated. “It’s a deeper anger when you hitting and punching a woman in that type of manner.”

However, Bonds who recently said he intervened during the alleged abuse, claimed that Kim Porter began resisting Diddy’s attacks. “I seen him inside the car grab her up, I seen him smack her. One thing about Kim is, Kim got to the point where she fought back because she realized how powerful she was,” he continued.

Bonds then recalled an alleged incident outside the Beverley Hills hotel “where I just seen the car rocking back and forth.”

Longtime Diddy nemesis 50 Cent shared his reaction to the interview on Instagram.

“Brother love, brother love, brother love,” he wrote alongside a clip of the interview. “This ain’t looking good.”