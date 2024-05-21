SIGNS: NBC’s Peacock Pride Month Exclusive Highlights LGBTQ+ Spectrum In Animal Kingdom

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It’s as if Peacock said lets make a documentary on the LGBTQ+ community, but make it animals!

NBC and Peacock said y’all are going to respect these pronouns one way or another, and whether or not you like it, because they exist in the animal kingdom, folks!

For those unaware, Peacock is gearing up to premiere its new documentary, Queer Planet, just in time to celebrate Pride Month. The first-of-its-kind doc is diving into the wild world of gay, lesbian, and transgender animals. Yes, you read that right! There are trans animals and they too deserve to be seen! The streaming giant is taking us on an alternative journey through the animal kingdom, revealing that nature is far kinkier than we ever imagined.

The series has already set social media on fire with its jaw-dropping promo, and it’s not hard to see why, based on what the program is promising. The documentary promises to expose everything from “gay penguins, bisexual lions, and sex-changing clownfish.”

Andrew Rannells, who is the narrator of the promo, boldly declares, “The idea of having just two fixed sexes is clearly out of style.”

Rannells adds, “It’s clear that no matter where you look on our planet, nature is full of queer surprises,” all while we’re shown steamy footage of animals mating in ways you never learned about in biology class.

Rannells didn’t hold back his excitement in a press release, stating, “We’ve all heard of gay penguins, but this film really opened my eyes to the full spectrum of LGBTQ+ behaviors across the natural world. And what could be more natural than being who you are? I’m excited to be part of ‘Queer Planet,’ especially during Pride Month, and on Peacock, surely the most colorful and glamorous of all the streaming services.”

Along with Rannells, Scientists like Bradley Trevor Greive, Dr. Martin Stervander, Dr. Christine Wilkinson, Dr. Ross Brooks, and Dr. Amy Parish are lined up to spill the tea on Mother Nature’s open-minded antics.

“It’s only in humans that we have had such a stigma about it,” one expert in the film promo said.

Get ready for a wild ride, because “Queer Planet” is about to redefine what we know about the birds and the bees—literally.

Check out the trailer for the documentary above.