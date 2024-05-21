Snoop Dogg’s Personal Auction Includes Blunt Roach — No, Really

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg fans can own a variety of his personal items – including a used blunt – thanks to Tha Shiznit auction.

Snoop Dogg teamed with The Realest, a memorabilia authentication and auction company founded by DJ Skee, to allow fans to bid on items from his career. The auction includes a used blunt, which received multiple bids once the listing went live on Tuesday (May 21).

“A 1-of-1 actual blunt smoked by Snoop Dogg,” The Realest touted. “Preserved in resin in Snoop’s personal ashtray to display for eternity, this is an auction piece like no other. This is the first ever authenticated Snoop Dogg roach, making it one of the most unique pieces of memorabilia ever created.”

The Realest noted, “The blunt has been rendered inert, cast inside a solid resin block inside the ashtray. This item is being sold as a novelty with no real consumable use.”

Bidding for Snoop’s blunt closes on June 16. The roach has been authenticated – as strange as that may sound. The Realest shared footage of Snoop smoking the blunt on its website and social media accounts.

“They meant so much back then”



🔥Tomorrow 🔥



Tha Shiznit: The Snoop Dogg Memorabilia Auction.



Curated straight from @SnoopDogg’s personal archives, features a range of memorabilia spanning his entire career. pic.twitter.com/GxHhIlM2SR — THE REALEST (@THEREALESTCOM) May 20, 2024

Snoop’s auction features master tapes, a handwritten tour setlist, a Jeff Hamilton Lakers jacket, scripts from the rapper’s film and television projects, a custom Death Row Records chain, a gold plaque for Doggystyle and much more.

“This is s### that we have, but we didn’t know it was worth something,” Snoop told Variety.

The Realest founder DJ Skee added, “Snoop is passionate about helping introduce an entirely new revenue stream for artists that is not just a typical ‘estate’ or garage-type sale of items, but from documented and authenticated ephemera. Items like setlists, stage equipment, outfits, signage, and more are things that fans desire but can’t find. It helps to build a new revenue stream for artists.”

Check out Snoop’s Tha Shiznit auction on The Realest website. More items will be up for bid in the coming days.