Snoop Dogg Says He’s Bringing College Football Back To Its Roots With His Own Bowl Game

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg reached a new level of fame by getting his name on a college football bowl game via a sponsorship deal.

Snoop Dogg etched his name in college football history as the new namesake of the Arizona Bowl. The Doggfather unveiled a multi-year sponsorship deal to rechristen the bowl game as the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented by Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop on Monday (May 6).

The popular rapper’s announcement touted his history of sending Snoop Youth Football League players to college football programs and the NFL.

“College football fans are exhausted by the constant talk around NIL, conference realignment, coach movement, transfer portal and super conferences,” Snoop said. “So, it’s time we get back to the roots of college football when it was focused on the colleges, the players, the competition, the community, the fan experience and the pageantry … It’s only fitting that I step up and help get this thing right. I’m ready to bring the juice back to college football.”

The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl will be held at Arizona Stadium in Tucson on December 28. The game will feature teams from the Mountain West Conference and Mid-American Conference.

“We’re thrilled about our groundbreaking partnership with Snoop and Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop,” the Arizona Bowl’s executive director Kym Adair said. “This year, the Arizona Bowl is bringing sports, libations and entertainment into a singular bowl game, and we are changing the definition of what a brand partnership is in the NCAA.”

The Arizona Bowl is owned by the non-profit organization TD4Tucson, which donates 100 percent of its net proceeds from the game to charity. This year’s pre-game festivities include charity events and the SNOOPER Bowl, a showcase of Arizona and California’s best youth football teams.

Snoop and Dr. Dre launched their Gin & Juice drink in February. The brand was named after their hit single “Gin & Juice,” which appeared on the classic album Doggystyle.