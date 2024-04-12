Drake Fans Stunned As J. Cole Appears On Future & Metro Boomin’s “We Still Don’t Trust You”  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Drake fans believe Cole switched sides after appearing on Future & Metro Boomin’s latest joint project, despite the ongoing tension.

Drake fans are losing it on social media, claiming J. Cole switched sides for appearing on Future and Metro Boomin’s We Still Don’t Trust You cut, “Red Leather.”

The second installment of their joint album series arrived at midnight on Friday (April 12). Their first offering caused shockwaves in the Hip-Hop community and kicked off weeks of debate.

Kendrick Lamar declared lyrical war on Drake and Cole on the project. He “M######### the big three / it’s just big me,” on “Like That.” Fans also speculated that the album’s title track seeks Future diss Drake.

Cole fired back on “7 Minute Drill,” before dramatically walking back his diss and apologizing to Lamar causing uproar and intense debate among fans.

However, Cole, who just wrapped his joint tour with the Canadian megastar, doubled down on “Red Leather,” sparking backlash from Drake fans.

“My energy was never on some toughest n#### s### / I was just a conscious rapper who would f### a n#### b####…blicks get to blasting / I turn into a track star,” Cole raps on the track.

In addition, listeners believe A$AP Rocky also got in on the action, dissing Drake over Rihanna on “Show of Hands.”

“We Still Don’t Trust You” trended No. 1 on X (formerly Twitter), alongside “Red Leather” and “Rocky,” after the album dropped as fans shared their reactions.

Meanwhile, Drizzy and KDot are rumored to be readying “nuclear” diss tracks. Perhaps Drake might have a few words for Cole’s retraction and appearance on “Red Leather.”

Check out some of the reactions to the latest round of the rap drama below.

Asap Rocky said he smashed Drake’s BM first on Future & Metro Boomin on “Show of Hands” 😭😭😭



“N*gga’s in they feeling over women, u hurt or sumn??



I SMASHED BEFORE YOU BIRTHED SON



FLAKKO HIT IT FIRST SON”#WeSTILLDontTrustYou pic.twitter.com/qmqXIHbAMi — Akhilesh Tiwari ⚖️👨‍⚖️ (@ImAkhilesh007) April 12, 2024

J Cole on both sides of the Kendrick and Drake beef pic.twitter.com/M63Drgwiqg — 🕸️ (@60404) April 12, 2024

Drake after seeing that J. Cole is on the Metro and Future album #WeSTILLDontTrustYou pic.twitter.com/77BYm52IyY — jotman🌵 (@jotmanjotman) April 12, 2024

Drake listening to J Cole on Red Leather.

#WeSTILLDontTrustYou pic.twitter.com/a4kTkQskPM — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) April 12, 2024

Drake finding out J Cole is on Red Leather #WeSTILLDontTrustYou pic.twitter.com/TcXgj74kq4 — Zak (@zakeekinlaw) April 12, 2024

Drake realizing he has to fight the avengers in the morning 💀 #WeSTILLDontTrustYou pic.twitter.com/lntzpbBk17 — dior ⭒ (@onlydioria) April 12, 2024

Drake done gave these n##### hits man and this how they repay him bro 💀 #WeSTILLDontTrustYou pic.twitter.com/Qyvh8W7ZK4 — 𝘚𝘵𝘶𝘯𝘯𝘢☆ (@Stunna999_) April 12, 2024