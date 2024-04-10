Joe Budden Says Drake & Kendrick Lamar Have “Nuclear” Diss Tracks Set To Drop

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The long-awaited head-to-head between Drake and Kendrick Lamar could be arriving soon. According to rapper-turned-podcaster Joe Budden, both Hip-Hop superstars have dueling diss tracks prepared.

“I have it on good information that both sides went in the booth and came out,” Budden stated on the latest episode of his podcast. “And what I’m hearing about both sides is that it’s nuclear. It’s up, up.”

The New Jersey native also said, “I’m hearing this from people that can rap. So I want to come in here and say that speculation time is over. Debate time is over.”

Kendrick Lamar Kicked Off This Round With “Like That”

Many Hip-Hop fans have waited over a decade for a non-subliminal Drake versus Kendrick Lamar lyrical battle. The latest round in the longstanding feud began with Lamar directly aiming at Drake on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That” single.

The Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping “Like That” also included Kendrick Lamar sending shots at J. Cole. On Sunday (April 7) at his Dreamville Festival, Cole apologized to Lamar for his “7 Minute Drill” response record.

Joe Budden Confirms People Have Heard Drake’s Diss Track

After J. Cole bowed out of the contest, attention turned to Drake to see if the OVO leader would step into the rap ring with Kendrick Lamar. Some Hip-Hop followers have questioned if Drake can match up to the Pulitzer Prize winner.

“I’ve been saying for a few pods now that I’ve seen absolutely nothing from Drake to get me excited enough to think that he will be capable of doing what needs to be done against the likes of a Kendrick Lamar,” Joe Budden admitted.

However, Budden supposedly received information that changed his mind about a potential Drake diss record for Lamar. The retired MC added, “I’m here to say that there’s no need for me to instigate anything. We’re here. And apparently, he did it. And people heard it.”