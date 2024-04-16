Drake Trolls Metro Boomin With Marching Band At Strip Club

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Future and Metro Boomin started a far-reaching battle with Drake when they dropped the “We Don’t Trust You” album.

Drake taunted Metro Boomin by hiring a marching band to play outside the popular strip club Magic City in Atlanta. The Canadian star posted a clip of the band performing near the club’s entrance on Tuesday (April 16).

“From me to you,” Drake wrote on Instagram Stories.

Drake sent the band to Magic City as he continued trolling Metro after the diss track “Push Ups (Drop & Give Me 50)” surfaced online. Drake belittled Metro on the song.

“Metro, shut your hoe ass up and make some drums, n####,” Drizzy rapped.

Drake mocked Metro by sharing a clip from the movie Drumline on Monday (April 15). The Magic City jab referenced the rollout for Future and Metro’s We Still Don’t Trust You album. Earlier this month, the duo promoted the project with SUVs parked outside Magic City.

Future and Metro ignited a rap war with Drake when they released their We Don’t Trust You album in March. The project notably featured Kendrick Lamar dissing Drake (and J. Cole) on the song “Like That.”

“F### sneak dissing, first-person shooter, I hope they came with three switches/I crash out like, ‘F### rap,’ diss Melle Mel if I had to/Got 2TEEZ with me, I’m snatching chains and burning tattoos, it’s up/Lost too many soldiers not to play it safe/If he walk around with that stick, it ain’t André 3K/Think I won’t drop the location? I still got PTSD/M######### the big three, n####, it’s just big me/N####, bum/What, I’m really like that/And your best work is a light pack/N####, Prince outlived Mike Jack/N####, bum/For all your dogs getting buried/That’s a K with all these nines, he gon’ see Pet Sematary,” K. Dot rapped.

Future and Metro unleashed more Drake disses on We Still Don’t Trust You with the help of A$AP Rocky and The Weekend. Drake fired back with “Push Ups,” which resulted in Rick Ross officially entering the battle. Ross dropped the diss track “Champagne Moments” and traded jabs with Drake on social media.