Drake Confirms Authenticity Of Kendrick Lamar Diss With Metro Boomin Dig

Drake doubled down on his jab at Metro Boomin on his recent diss to “shut your h#e ass up and make some drums.”

The Canadian megastar sent shockwaves through the Hip-Hop community with his recent diss “Drop and Give Me 50.” The track was in response to Kendrick Lamar’s “Like That” and other shots on Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You album.

While there were doubts about whether it was real or an A.I. version, Drake seemingly confirmed its authenticity on his Instagram Story Monday (April 15.)

He posted the audition scene from the 2002 movie Drumline, alluding to his jab at Metro on his recent diss. However, thanks to the magic of A.I., Drake had Metro Boomin play the drums in place of Nick Cannon.

Drake posted a Metro Boomin meme via IG 😭 pic.twitter.com/vXg6wFaMP6 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) April 15, 2024

In “Drop and Give Me 50,” Drizzy tells the producer to “shut your hoe ass up and make some drums.”

Last month, Metro Boomin denied fans’ claims that he needed to diss Drake to score a No. 1 album.

“Album was going #1 regardless,” Metro wrote on Instagram in April. “There was gonna be a #1 single regardless. Get off dick that man don’t even know y’all.”

Metro and Future followed up the chart-topping project with the second installment of their three-part series, We Still Don’t Trust You.

The project features J. Cole, who backed out of “the big three” war by walking back his Kendrick Lamar diss “7 Minute Drill.” Other guest appearances include The Weeknd and A$AP Rocky, who also fired at Drake in their verses.