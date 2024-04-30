NLE Choppa Responds To “Gay-Baiting” Accusations

NLE Choppa continues to rile up social media with his music and antics. A recently shared photograph of the 21-year-old Memphis native kissing his reflection in the mirror ignited online discourse.
“I Am Self Love, ALL PRAISES,” NLE Choppa wrote as the caption for the self-smooching picture uploaded to the X platform. One user took issue with Choppa’s post.
“But when I said he be gay-baiting,” the @boywiththelooks account tweeted on Monday (April 29). The term “gay-baiting” refers to when a non-gay entertainer uses same-sex themes to attract an LGBTQ+ audience.
In response to the criticism, Choppa tweeted, “So none of y’all kissed y’all self in the mirror before? We [are] counting childhood too. [face with tears of joy emoji] [thinking face emoji].”
While some criticizers claim NLE Choppa plays into homoeroticism for attention, he also constantly faces rumors of being homosexual or bisexual. For example, the debut of his “S### Me Out 2” single at the Rolling Loud California festival in March led to questions about his sexuality.
The Cottonwood 2 album creator has repeatedly denied being part of the LGBTQ+ community. After getting accused of being gay in 2022, Choppa insisted he is not sexually attracted to men.
“First and foremost I love myself and I’m comfortable enough in my skin to show the beauty God blessed me with. Secondly, I LOVE all so I don’t mind attracting both genders, but most importantly my sexual preference is women. Please stop trying to make me something I am not,” NLE Choppa declared.