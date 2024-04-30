NLE Choppa Responds To “Gay-Baiting” Accusations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The “S### Me Out 2” rapper has been accused of being gay in the past.

NLE Choppa continues to rile up social media with his music and antics. A recently shared photograph of the 21-year-old Memphis native kissing his reflection in the mirror ignited online discourse.

“I Am Self Love, ALL PRAISES,” NLE Choppa wrote as the caption for the self-smooching picture uploaded to the X platform. One user took issue with Choppa’s post.

I Am Self Love, ALL PRAISES 🤲🏼 pic.twitter.com/pJm6sWB7hb — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) April 29, 2024

“But when I said he be gay-baiting,” the @boywiththelooks account tweeted on Monday (April 29). The term “gay-baiting” refers to when a non-gay entertainer uses same-sex themes to attract an LGBTQ+ audience.

In response to the criticism, Choppa tweeted, “So none of y’all kissed y’all self in the mirror before? We [are] counting childhood too. [face with tears of joy emoji] [thinking face emoji].”

So none of yall kissed yall self in the mirror before? We counting childhood too 😂🤔 https://t.co/mnsi54LI3m — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) April 30, 2024

While some criticizers claim NLE Choppa plays into homoeroticism for attention, he also constantly faces rumors of being homosexual or bisexual. For example, the debut of his “S### Me Out 2” single at the Rolling Loud California festival in March led to questions about his sexuality.

The Cottonwood 2 album creator has repeatedly denied being part of the LGBTQ+ community. After getting accused of being gay in 2022, Choppa insisted he is not sexually attracted to men.

“First and foremost I love myself and I’m comfortable enough in my skin to show the beauty God blessed me with. Secondly, I LOVE all so I don’t mind attracting both genders, but most importantly my sexual preference is women. Please stop trying to make me something I am not,” NLE Choppa declared.