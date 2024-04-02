Metro Boomin Bashes Drake Fans Attacking Him Over No. 1 Album & Song

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake fans think dissing him was the only reason Future and Metro Boomin’s “We Don’t Trust You” album performed well.

Metro Boomin hit back at fans claiming the producer needed a Drake diss to reach No. 1 on the Billboard charts. Metro declared his We Don’t Trust You album with Future was destined for success in an Instagram comment.

“Album was going #1 regardless,” Metro wrote. “There was gonna be a #1 single regardless. Get off dick that man don’t even know y’all.”

Metro roasted Drake fans over their reaction to a repost of the producer celebrating We Don’t Trust You’s No. 1 debut. Metro noted how he and Future achieved the feat without releasing physical copies of the album.

“ALL PURELY OFF STREAMS,” he wrote. “NO PHYSICALS. NO BUNDLES. JUST GREAT MUSIC AND EMBRACE FROM YOU ALL!! THANK YOU!!!!”

Future and Metro released We Don’t Trust You in March. The album notably featured Kendrick Lamar dissing Drake on the song “Like That.”

“F### sneak dissing, first-person shooter, I hope they came with three switches/I crash out like, ‘F### rap,’ diss Melle Mel if I had to/Got 2TEEZ with me, I’m snatching chains and burning tattoos, it’s up/Lost too many soldiers not to play it safe/If he walk around with that stick, it ain’t André 3K/Think I won’t drop the location? I still got PTSD/M######### the big three, n####, it’s just big me,” Kendrick rapped.

The song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Four more songs from We Don’t Trust You cracked the Top 10 of the chart.

“HIP-HOP IS ALIVE AND WELL,” Metro wrote after Billboard published its latest Hot 100.

We Don’t Trust You’s commercial performance put Metro in a good mood. He teased a gift for his fans on Monday (April 1).

“FEELING BLESSED,” he wrote. “FEELING GRATEFUL. PUTTING SOMETHING CRAZY TOGETHER WITH THE TEAM TO SHOW APPRECIATION TO ALL THE SUPPORTERS.”

Stream We Don’t Trust You below.