Kim Kardashian Calls Manager-Mother Kris Jenner “Lazy”

Kim Kardashian took aim at her mother, Kris Jenner, in an eye-opening trailer for the Season 5 finale of The Kardashians, airing her grievances about Jenner’s work ethic.

The reality TV personality, 43, voiced her opinions while taking a test to determine her biological age, which led to some pointed remarks about her 68-year-old mother’s lifestyle choices.

As Kardashian’s blood was drawn for the age test, she speculated on the results, saying, “I definitely think I’m going to be younger, just for like how much health and wellness and everything that I do. I would be like, OK it’s all a scam.”

She then took a jab at Jenner, who she perceives as not taking her health as seriously.

“My mom, she loves her martinis and she doesn’t love to work out,” she said. “She calls it ‘pilate-y.’ She can’t even finish the f***ing name Pilates. She’s so lazy and can’t even do it.”

The tension escalated when Kardashian recalled a doctor once suggesting that Jenner could be in her 40s.

“Of course she’s not going to be 20 years younger like she thinks,” Kardashian commented, adding, “She looks it. And listen, I’d rather look it.”

The trailer also featured family member Khloé Kardashian, 40, who expressed her desire to prolong her life for the sake of her children.

“I honestly feel like all of my sisters would be probably younger,” she noted, predicting that their sister Kourtney Kardashian, 45, would test biologically younger due to her healthy habits.

Khloé Kardashian playfully criticized Kourtney Kardashian’s extreme healthiness: “Kourt works out, she eats great, I mean, disgusting. Avocado smoothies?” she said, humorously listing her own indulgences such as “ice cream, cookies, Goldfish, Wheat Thins, cereal.”