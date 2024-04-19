Jermaine Dupri Slams A.I.-Generated Kendrick Lamar Diss Track

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The veteran producer/songwriter is intensely against using the budding computer technology to make music.

Jermaine Dupri expressed frustration over an artificial intelligence-created song falsely credited to Kendrick Lamar. TikTok creator Sy The Rapper produced the track which dissed OVO Sound frontman Drake.

Many internet users, including some prominent podcasters, believed Kendrick Lamar recorded Sy The Rapper’s A.I. vocals. Members of Drake’s crew even falsely assumed the fake record’s authenticity. The For All the Dogs rapper also commented under OVO Hush’s Instagram post about the song.

“This is the dumbest most irresponsible thing I’ve seen in years, Hip-Hop is too dangerous and Hip-Hop has always gone against fake s###,” Jermaine Dupri tweeted on Thursday (April 18). The So So Def label founder shared that opinion in response to an article about Sy The Rapper.

This is the dumbest most irresponsible thing I’ve seen in years, hip-hop is too dangerous and Hiphop has always gone against fake s### pic.twitter.com/mbS1JxIkcn — Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) April 18, 2024

Jermaine Dupri has been vocal about his opposition to artificial intelligence being used to make music. The 51-year-old Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee recently blasted the music creation application Udio.

“That to me is so disrespectful to n##### that’s been playing music their whole life that take piano lessons, keyboard lessons, whatever, guitar lessons,” Jermaine Dupri stated in a video posted to the X social media platform.

Dupri also added, “We’re allowing a company of people that are probably not musicians, that don’t give a f### about musicians, to say, ‘We making an app so everybody and anybody can make music and be a music virtuoso.’ That’s the word they used. I don’t agree with this s###.”