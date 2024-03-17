Kanye West’s Manager Flexes On Kai Cenat Over Viral “Vultures” Merch Review

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West sent YouTube personality Kai Cenat a message regarding a recent review of some Vultures merch. Now West’s apparent manager, John Monopoly, is getting involved. On Saturday (March 16), Monopoly left a comment on a social media post suggesting he’d be willing to square up with Kai Cenat over the viral video.

“We good,” he wrote. “But if we ever need to link up face to face I’ll meet him in HIS hood on 241st and Carpenter. Just me plus 1. He can bring his WHOLE team. Just so y’all understand the type of time we on. May Allah bless you all.”

Kanye West manager John Monopoly has a few more words for @KaiCenat 👨🏽‍🍳👁️🦇 pic.twitter.com/Aw8HqqfAzg — D.A.K. (@dadeasskickz) March 16, 2024

Kanye West was initially upset after Cenat unboxed some free Vultures merchandise during a livestream and complained about some of the items being too big. Not long after, West direct messaged Cenat with, “Don’t make no jokes about my clothes, when you ain’t say nothing about what Adidas is doing. When ‘Vultures’ song came out you ain’t play my verse. You controlled. Don’t play with me.”

The two engaged in a lengthy back-and-forth via Instagram direct messages, with the contentious exchange ending with West writing, “F### you n####. You was told to diss my s###. You a pawn.”

Monopoly eventually reached Cenat by phone, which the Cenat livestreamed. Judging by his reaction, he was both confused and humored by Monopoly’s serious tone. Monopoly insisted he could be in New York “tomorrow” to meet up, but Cenat argued he moves “mad slow” and would need to get to know him first before seeing him in person.

Watch the breakdown below. The Monopoly phone call happens toward the end.