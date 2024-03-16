Kai Cenat Responds To Getting Dissed By Kanye West

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A new online feud between Kanye West and Kai Cenat broke out overnight. The Vultures 1 album creator sent antagonistic direct messages to Cenat before sharing the Instagram DMs publicly.

Kai Cenat learned about Kanye West’s direct messages while unboxing free Vultures merchandise during a recent livestream. The award-winning Twitch personality talked about the items being too big for him which apparently ignited West’s fury.

“Don’t make no jokes about my clothes, when you ain’t say nothing about what Adidas is doing,” read the DM from Kanye West. “When ‘Vultures’ song came out you ain’t play my verse. You controlled. Don’t play with me.”

West has repeatedly slammed Adidas after the company parted ways with the Grammy Award winner over his antisemitic comments in 2022. Adidas continues to sell its remaining Yeezy inventory despite Ye calling the new Yeezy 350s “fake.”

Regarding Kai Cenat, the “Streamer of the Year” winner instantly responded to Kanye West’s Instagram complaints. Cenat asked his live audience, “What the f### did I do!?”

Then the Bronx native engaged in a lengthy back-and-forth with West via Instagram direct messages. The contentious exchange included Ye writing, “F### you n####. You was told to diss my s###. You a pawn.”

At one point, Cenat got on the phone with someone who identified themself as Kanye West’s manager, John Monopoly. That conversation ended with Cenat and Monopoly agreeing to meet in the future.

Kai Cenat also shared Kanye West’s direct messages to his X account. That post amassed more than 5.3 million views, 79,000 likes, 5,800 reposts and 2,600 replies on the social media platform.