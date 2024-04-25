Hip-Hop: Is Kendrick “The New Rosa Parks” With Drake Beef?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Why hasn’t Kendrick Lamar responded to Drake’s diss tracks? Let us the strategy behind Kendrick’s quiet stance and how Rosa Parks’ name has come into all of this.

We May Have To Accept Dot May Not Respond to Drizzy

Yo, the streets are buzzing like a hive of killer bees, and the word is Kendrick Lamar might’ve let his window to check Drake slip by. After Drake and J. Cole caught some heat on a track on that Future and Metro Boomin song Kendrick’s been ghost—no clap back, nothing.

Amidst this chatter, someone close to the scene I heard from directly called Kendrick “the Rosa Parks of Hip-Hop!” What? They compared his initial DISS to that monumental move Rosa made in the civil rights era. How?! Now, while I have nothing but respect for Mrs. Parks and know she never really stepped back from the fight, the comparison suggests Kendrick sparked something big in the game and then just jumped back into the shadows.

Since this all kicked off, Kendrick’s been completely MIA. Meanwhile, J. Cole just dropped a whole album (minus that track at this point) and Rick Ross threw some shade at Drake in his latest drop. Drake, not one to sit quiet, has already fired back—twice. Pac’s family was not feeling Drake’s use of A.I. but that’s another story – click here. At the end of the day, it’s turned into a Hip-Hop royal rumble, but Kendrick? Still silent.

Word on the street is that K-Dot might be laying low, waiting for the perfect moment to strike—maybe lining it up with an album drop or just doing it on his terms, without the pressure. Or maybe—he’ll keep his mouth zipped for good. This wouldn’t be the first time Kendrick pulled a move like this. Remember “Control”? Dropped those bars on a Big Sean song and then peace’d out, leaving everyone in disarray!

Come on, Kendrick! I want some alien voices!

Is this just another strategic play? Did Drake swing at the air, waiting for a hit that’s not coming? With Drake usually brushing off rap challenges and now facing legal noise from the Tupac Shakur estate, things are getting messy.

As the clock ticks, anticipation’s building. Rick Ross earned some stripes for hitting back at Drake quickly, even dropping a new video. But the longer Kendrick stays quiet, the louder that silence gets. Is he gonna step up, or is his silence the ultimate statement?

What’s your read on this drama? Let’s hear it!