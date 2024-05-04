Rumors: Drake Has Two More Songs Aimed At Kendrick For Cinco de Mayo!

Is Drake gearing up to hit back with a vengeance for Cinco de Mayo? Find out about the latest on Drake vs Kendrick Lamar.

I’m hearing a lot of chatter out there! Word is, Drake is gearing up to hit back at Kendrick Lamar full force, and it’s all supposedly going down just in time for Cinco de Mayo. Now, I’m not one to poke around in Kendrick Lamar’s personal life, but from what I understand, his fiancée or wife has Mexican roots. So things could get even uglier and dirtier soon if this rumor holds up.

I can believe it to a great extent because I don’t see Drake taking this lying down. A recent poll from AllHipHop (clearly informal) has Drake trailing by a large margin in this battle. The impact of his track “Family Matters” seemed to lessen when Kendrick Lamar clapped back within just 10 minutes. “Meet The Grahams” took the air out of the room. That quick reply pretty much confirmed there’s a mole in Drake’s camp.

This also tips me off to some insider info—Drake must be fuming over this betrayal. Clearly, the betrayal is alleged, but it’s obvious someone close is leaking info to Kendrick Lamar, enabling him to drop “Meet The Grahams” in record time. He completely stole the spotlight. Last night, the internet went wild, tuning into the tracks and all the buzz around them. We’re witnessing a massive, unprecedented battle!

I can’t say it’s as crazy as Nas and JAY-Z, but it’s definitely giving off those vibes. For the current era, we’re seeing responses and retorts that Nas and Jay could never have managed.

If Drake drops another track, it’s not a given that Kendrick will respond, though I’m pretty sure he’s got something up his sleeve. Trying to stay objective here, but it looks like Dot is comfortably in the lead. Drake is definitely racking up the streams, so that might be his strategy, but to me, it’s just not hitting the same. By the way, Drake just dropped names like Rick Ross, A$AP Rocky, and a bunch of others in “Family Matters.” Will they get in? Only time will tell.

What do you think?