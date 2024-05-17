Yung Miami Under Fire For Diddy Ties After Cassie Abuse Video Surfaces

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Surveillance video of Diddy assaulting Cassie sparked criticism of Yung Miami in a case of guilt by association.

Yung Miami faced more backlash for her past relationship with Diddy on Friday (May 17). Disturbing footage of Diddy assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura led to social media scrutiny of Yung Miami’s history with the Bad Boy Records founder.

Cassie sued Diddy for rape, sex trafficking and years of abuse in November 2023. The two settled the case out of court, but it was just the beginning of Diddy’s legal problems.

Three more women and producer Lil Rod filed lawsuits against Diddy. The Hip-Hop mogul was accused of sexual assault and trafficking, among other allegations.

Yung Miami was named in Lil Rod’s lawsuit. Lil Rod claimed she was a sex worker for Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs.

“According to [Lil Rod], Defendant Sean Combs bragged about having several women on a monthly stipend,” the lawsuit alleged. “According to Plaintiff Jones, the women who received these payments are Caresha Romeka Brownlee, aka ‘Yung Miami,’ Jade Ramey, aka ‘Jade,’ and Daphne Joy Cervantes Narvaez, aka, ‘Daphne Joy’ who were paid a monthly fee to work as Mr. Combs’ sex workers.”

Yung Miami previously denied the allegations.

“I’m not a prostitute,” she wrote. “I never sold [cat emoji] a day in my life & I hate how this is getting spun.”

Chatter about Yung Miami’s Diddy ties seemed to die down until the shocking video of him abusing Cassie surfaced on Friday. The footage showed Diddy throwing Cassie to the ground and kicking her at a hotel in 2016.

“The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs,” Cassie’s lawyer Douglas Wigdor said. “Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

Yung Miami’s real name Caresha became a trending topic on X (formerly known as Twitter) after the video went public.

Check out some of the comments about her below.

Caresha is gonna continue to be a weirdo in my book — Baby M (@1prettyvirgo) May 17, 2024

It’s possible that caresha was a victim of dv while also being complicit in crimes and abusing others. Two things can be true at once let’s make sure we’re wearing our F###### THINKING CAPS TODAY B####. — Grip Bayless🕺🏾 (@talleyberrybaby) May 17, 2024

and this why i could never respect a b#### like caresha cause every b#### in the game know diddy a weirdo. and when you align yourself with a n#### like that, you gotta be one too. pic.twitter.com/87SNabewiS — LEX™ (@LEXMattels) May 17, 2024

Caresha thinking she could trust Diddy pic.twitter.com/HycADUtWtV — Nun Ya F##### Business (@JustTawkinShit) May 17, 2024

I don’t feel bad for Caresha at all wtf! She knew the type of n#### he was before she got with him. Bffr — KT ✨ (@_PrettyThrowed) May 17, 2024

Caresha did exactly what our politicians do. She heard s### and saw s###, but because she was collecting over $100k, she kept shut. — Cinna (@blazyjai) May 17, 2024

Caresha is very much compliant and for her to be teaming up with him on that sex trafficking s### most likely gives her a sense of control and power over other women while she’s being abused by him she’s not exempt https://t.co/2uYlw4LlIU — revolutionary heaux (@2sammiosa) May 17, 2024

F### p diddy & f### caresha thot ass as well — Drake’s white child (@cosasreina1) May 17, 2024