Slim Thug Apologizes To Cassie For Not Believing Diddy Assaulted Her

In November 2023, Sean “Diddy’” Combs and Cassie Ventura reached an undisclosed settlement after Ventura filed a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend for sexual and physical abuse. Other alleged victims also sued The Love Album: Off the Grid creator.

Some celebrities and fans still supported Diddy, 54, following the multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. For instance, Houston-bred rapper Slim Thug publicly questioned whether Cassie Ventura lied about Combs raping and assaulting her.

On Friday (May 17), CNN released a surveillance video from March 2016 which apparently showed Diddy attacking Cassie Ventura inside the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles. Slim Thug reacted to the footage becoming public in an Instagram post.

“Damn Diddy [man facepalming emoji]. I tried to ride with the [Black] man who had no charges yet but I can’t stand behind this [zipper-mouth face emoji]. I’ll take this L,” Slim Thug wrote.

The 43-year-old “Still Tippin'” performer continued, “But I still will ride with my [people] until I see some sort of proof. I don’t believe in blogs or civil suits. Apologies to Cassie and whoever else was on the right side this time [folded hands emojis].”

In November 2023, Slim Thug apologized for implying Cassie Ventura only sued Diddy to get “the bag” and the Bad Boy mogul did not mistreat her during their relationship. Four months later, Thug called out the Hip-Hop community for not backing the “billionaire” against what he suggested could be a smear campaign.