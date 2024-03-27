Slim Thug Slams Hip-Hop Community For Turning On Diddy: “Losing Another Billionaire Over Allegations” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Slim Thug claimed the Hip-Hop community has turned on Diddy over unproven allegations, “Still aint no criminal charges.”

Slim Thug is calling out the Hip-Hop community for wishing for Diddy’s downfall following the bombshell sexual assault lawsuits and recent raids by Homeland Security.

On Tuesday (March 26) Slim Thug took to Instagram, claiming fans have turned on Diddy and are praying for his demise despite the embattled Hip-Hop mogul’s presumed innocence in the eyes of the law.

“I don’t want to see a Black man who came so far, almost to a billion dollars, fall down. That’s our inspiration,” Slim Thug stated. “We losing another billionaire over allegations at this point. Still aint no criminal charges.”

Elsewhere in the Live, Slim Thug accused Diddy’s “own people” of “cheering and laughing,” at his legal woes.

“He thought that we would ride or die for him. He thought that the world of Hip-Hop would stay down,” he added. “This dude is on the list of the worst people in the world right now without no criminal charges.”

Slim Thug admitted that while he doesn’t know the truth behind the allegations against Diddy, “You innocent until you proven guilty.” He also shared his hopes that the allegations are untrue and Diddy is the target of a smear campaign.

Slim Thug Still Doesn’t Believe Cassie’s Claims Against Diddy

Last November, Slim Thug implied Diddy’s ex Cassie Ventura was not a victim and filed her lawsuit in a cash grab. Although he swiftly apologized for his remarks, he reiterated his doubts on Tuesday’s Instagram live.

“The Cassie thing, I still don’t believe,” he declared before adding, “I don’t know the details of it though.”

In a statement earlier this week following the federal raid, Diddy’s lawyer vehemently denied the allegations against his client.

“There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name,” Diddy’s lawyer, Aaron Dyer said.