Cassie’s Husband Warns Abusers In Response To Disturbing Diddy Video

Footage of Diddy assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at a hotel in 2016 surfaced eight years later.

Cassie Ventura’s husband Alex Fine shared a letter he wrote about men abusing women on Friday (May 17). Fine published the letter via Instagram after CNN released surveillance footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie at a hotel.

“Wrote this awhile back but the words ring true not just today but everyday,” he explained on Instagram. “I want my kids and every kid to live in a world that’s safe for women and girls, protects them and treats them as equals. To the women and children, you’re not alone, and you are heard. if you need help call the domestic violence hotline at (800) 799-7233.”

Fine addressed his letter to “women and children.” He told them, “Men who hit women aren’t men. Men who enable it and protect those people aren’t men.” Fine offered words of support to survivors of abuse before turning his attention to the abusers.

“To the abusers, you’re done, you’re not safe anymore, you’re not protected anymore,” he wrote. “The men by your side are just as weak, you’re so miserable with yourself that death would be considered a kindness.”

Cassie sued Diddy for rape, sex trafficking and years of abuse in 2023. CNN obtained a video corroborating some of Cassie’s allegations. Her lawsuit detailed an incident in which Diddy physically assaulted her at a Los Angeles hotel in 2016. Video of the brutal attack surfaced on Friday.

Footage showed Diddy throwing Cassie to the ground, kicking twice her while she was motionless on floor and attempting to drag her back to his hotel room. Later in the video, Diddy shoved Cassie into a corner and threw what appeared to be a vase at her.

Cassie settled her lawsuit against Diddy out of court. More women and producer Lil Rod sued the Bad Boy Records founder after Cassie’s settlement.

Diddy is the subject of a federal investigation into sex trafficking allegations. So far, he hasn’t been charged with any crimes.

Read Fine’s letter in its entirety below.