Kendrick Lamar Takes Victory Lap In Drake Beef With $40 Million Purchase

Kendrick Lamar signed a deal to buy a new home in Los Angeles as fans crown him the victor in his battle against Drake.

Kendrick Lamar agreed to pay more than $40 million for a home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. According to the Wall Street Journal, Kendrick is purchasing the 16,000-square-foot house from a trust linked to the Fox Corporation’s former chief legal and policy officer Viet Dinh.

The previous owners paid $19.5 million for the home in 2019. Kendrick will pay more than twice that amount if the deal gets finalized.

Kendrick was prepared to splurge on the Brentwood home months after paying $8.6 million for a Brooklyn duplex. Drake claimed Kendrick lived alone in Brooklyn without Whitney Alford, the mother of K. Dot’s children, on the diss track “Family Matters.”

“Why did you move to New York? Is it ’cause you living that bachelor life?/Proposed in 2015 but don’t wanna make her your actual wife/I’m guessing this wedding ain’t happening, right?/’Cause we know the girls that you actually like,” Drake rapped.

Kendrick one-upped Drake by releasing the diss track “Meet the Grahams” roughly an hour after “Family Matters” dropped. K. Dot added insult to injury by unleashing his song “Not Like Us” the next day.

“Say, Drake, I hear you like ’em young/You better not ever go to cell block one/To any b#### that talk to him and they in love/Just make sure you hide your lil’ sister from him/They tell me Chubbs the only one that get your hand-me-downs/And Party at the party playing with his nose now/And Baka got a weird case, why is he around?/Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles/Wop, wop, wop, wop, wop, Dot, f### ’em up/Wop, wop, wop, wop, wop, I’ma do my stuff/Why you trolling like a b####? Ain’t you tired?/Tryna strike a chord and it’s probably A minor,” Kendrick rapped on “Not Like Us.”

“Not Like Us” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was Kendrick’s second No. 1 hit of the year and the fourth overall in his career. He previously reached the top of the chart via his guest appearance on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That,” which kicked off the battle with Drake.