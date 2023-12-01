Kendrick Lamar Pays More Than $8 Million To Purchase Brooklyn Duplex

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar spent millions of dollars on a penthouse located at Pierhouse at Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York.

Kendrick Lamar closed a deal to buy a Brooklyn penthouse in November. According to the New York Times, K. Dot paid $8.6 million for his new duplex at Pierhouse at Brooklyn Bridge Park. Reports of Kendrick Lamar’s bid to purchase the property first surfaced in August.

Lamar’s New York pad includes four bedrooms with three and a half bathrooms. The 3,140 square feet duplex offers views of Brooklyn Bridge Park, the East River and Lower Manhattan.

K. Dot’s duplex was originally listed for sale at $8.99 million. He purchased the property through an LLC called Dogg Pound Buildings.

The Brooklyn penthouse bolstered Lamar’s real estate by adding a property on the East Coast. He already owned homes in California.

Lamar has been relatively quiet in 2023 following a busy 2022. Last year, he released his Grammy-winning album Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers before leaving his longtime label TDE. A concert film of his Big Steppers Tour dropped on Amazon Prime Video later that year.

K. Dot’s TDE departure did not negatively affect his relationship with his former labelmates, such as Jay Rock. Last month, Rock said the two rappers remained close despite Lamar’s exit from the label.

“That’s my little brother,” Rock told DJ Whoo Kid in an interview. “Hollered at me the other day. That’s still bro. Ain’t nothing change.”

Lamar embarked on a new journey with his pgLang company, which he co-founded with former TDE executive Dave Free in 2020. The company is not strictly a record label but does have two artists on its roster: Baby Keem and Tanna Leone.

Earlier this year, Lamar teamed up with Baby Keem for a single titled “The Hillbillies.” He also appeared on a remix of Beyoncé’s song “America Has a Problem.” The two previously collaborated on her 2016 track “Freedom.”