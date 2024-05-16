Jennifer Lopez Might Be Single Again

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

JLo and Been Affleck may be in trouble? Could Jenny be spinning the block again?

It looks like the fairytale might be coming to an end— “Bennifer” is reportedly done. The couple, who tied the knot in July 2022 after getting back together in 2021, haven’t been seen together publicly since a lunch date in New York seven weeks ago.

According to the Daily Mail, the absence hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans and media alike. Speculation about trouble in paradise started gaining momentum when Affleck was conspicuously missing from the Met Gala, an event Lopez co-chaired.

An insider told Yahoo! that “the writing is on the wall — it’s over,” suggesting that the couple is heading for a divorce. Interestingly, the source emphasized that this time, the blame doesn’t lie with Affleck.

The signs of a split have been subtle. Affleck has reportedly moved out of the home they spent two years searching for, and Lopez has been spotted house hunting in Beverly Hills solo. The couple’s rare public appearances and Affleck’s focus on his work and kids are further indicators of the growing rift.

“They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him — and he can’t change her,” the alleged source said, highlighting the inherent challenges in their relationship dynamics.

The tension between them was also evident at the February premiere of Lopez’s Amazon Prime Video documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told. The documentary dives into their love story from the early 2000s and their reunion. Lopez herself acknowledged that Affleck wasn’t entirely comfortable with the project. “I don’t think [Ben] is very comfortable with me doing this, [but] he doesn’t want to stop me,” she said.

Despite the romantic highs and lows, it appears that their differences have finally caught up with them. While fans hoped for a lasting Bennifer 2.0, it seems this chapter might be closing for good. Stay tuned for more updates as this story develops.