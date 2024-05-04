Keyshia Cole Responds To Boyfriend Hunxho’s Steamy Pics With Ex Gloss Up

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Do y’all think Keyshia Cole needs to find a new bae?

Things are apparently not what they seem for Keyshia Cole and her rumored bae, Atlanta rapper Hunxho. Quite frankly, it appears as though there is trouble in paradise as Hunxho’s former flame, rapper Gloss Up, is confident she can get that old thing back.

The entire situation kicked off as Gloss Up released her latest single, “Come Here” featuring Hunxho. In addition to sharing the visual for the release, Gloss Up also shared several photos of herself and Hunxho looking quite acquainted and cozy resting in each other’s arms. In one of the flicks, Hunxho is even gripping a firm handful of cake, if you know what I mean.

”You know what it is in real life. 4L stinkalink,” Gloss Up wrote in the tweet featuring the photos.

Once blogs began circulating the images, it appears as though Cole may have deactivated her Instagram account. But that didn’t last for long as she soon shared a series of posts on her Stories in which she appeared to deny Hunxho and Gloss up rekindled their romance.

”The way the shade on running with this fake narrative like these pics ain’t from a video shot before Xho met me is crazy,” Cole wrote in her initial message.

The “I Should Have Cheated” vocalist doubled down in a follow-up post that appeared to be aimed directly at Gloss Up.

“Him being Yo ‘sneaky link’ When u have a ‘Man you bout to marry Is nasty work,” the singer wrote. “But I wish u all the best on your project Love. I was actually rooting for the video to come out.”

In her final message, Cole added, “The way people wanna see the next unhappy and miserable is forever crazy to me. But I know how this Hollywood s### go. I’m not surprised. But ion wish nothing but Love, prosperity, health and happiness for ALL YALL.”

Gloss Up responded on Twitter (X) and appeared to troll Cole for being older than her, while also implying she and Hunxho were together the night before the photos and video went live.

Check out out the receipts above.