Keyshia Cole & Hunxho Address Dating Rumors

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Keyshia Cole and Hunxho were spotted together at a nightclub in April. The two confirmed dating rumors on social media.

Rumors of Keyshia Cole dating Hunxho turned out to be true. The couple confirmed their romance via social media on Monday (April 15).

“@hunxho mine,” Cole wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Hunxho responded with a heart emoji.

Earlier this month, Cole and Hunxho sparked dating rumors when they were spotted holding hands at a club in Atlanta. Fans quickly started joking about a potential breakup providing Cole with new material for her music. She responded to a person who wanted Hunxho to break her heart on Monday.

“I hope he don’t,” she wrote. “God bless.”

Cole found relationship material in Hunxho after expressing frustration with her love life in a 2023 interview with PEOPLE. She considered going overseas to find a man.

“It’s rough out here,” she said. “You can’t get these people to tell you the truth about anything and I’m a truth seeker. A couple of people have told me my husband is in Dubai and I need to go overseas. I said, ‘Well bring him on!’ I just gotta get over there.”

Cole married former NBA player Daniel Gibson in 2011. Their marriage ended in 2017. Cole said Gibson was unfaithful, but she initially avoided divorce for their son.

“That was a lot of the reason why I didn’t get a divorce through all the cheating,” she said. “Because it was like, I just want to do it for my kid, you know what I’m saying? Like, ‘Can he have two parents in the same home?'”

The R&B singer rebounded by dating Niko Khale, the father of her second child. Cole gave birth to her youngest son in 2019. Cole and Khale broke up in 2020.

“My heart is broken,” Khale wrote on Instagram after the split. “My mind is open, my times approachin’.”

Hunxho, like Khale, is younger than Cole. Hunxho is 24 years old while Cole is 42.