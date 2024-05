Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The television exec has yet to comment on Kendrick Lamar’s quick follow-up diss, “Meet the Grahams.”

50 Cent has a long history of commenting on whatever topic is trending, especially within the rap community. Friday (May 3) was no exception—but perhaps he should have waited.

Shortly after Drake dropped “Family Matters,” a more than seven-minute diss aimed at Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent hopped on Instagram to share his thoughts. He wrote, “I told you [ninjas] leave him alone, now he spinning on all yall. everybody must die.”

But little did 50 Cent know, Lamar was laying in the bushes locked and loaded with a follow-up to both “euphoria” and “6:16 in L.A.” Roughly 37 minutes after “Family Matters” arrived, Kendrick uploaded “Meet the Grahams” and proceeded to dismantle Drake one family member at a time. The incendiary lyrics were addressed to Drake’s six-year-old son, Adonis, his father, Dennis Graham, and mother, Sandra Graham.

“Dear Dennis, you gave birth to a master manipulator,” he raps. “Even usin’ you to prove who he is is a huge favor/I think you should ask for more paper, and more paper/And more, uh, more paper/I’m blamin’ you for all his gamblin’ addictions/Psychopath intuition, the man that like to play victim/You raised a horrible f#####’ person, the nerve of you, Dennis.

“Sandra, sit down, what I’m about to say is heavy, now listen/Mm-mm, your son’s a sick man with sick thoughts, I think n##### like him should die/Him and Weinstein should get f##### up in a cell for the rest they life/He hates Black women, hypersexualizes ’em with kinks of a nympho fetish.”

The general consensus appears to be Kendrick Lamar is winning the war. Some of those who saw 50 Cent’s premature post had some thoughts, too. One person wrote, “50 cent is corny supporting this guy,” while another said, “@50cent stop hyping his soft as up you know damn well this ain’t better than euphoria.”

Additional comments included “S### was weak sauce Fif. Kendrick wanted to provoke him and did. Drake street fighting. Kendrick is going to War” and “You need to wake up 50, Kendrick just canceled this treak.” In fact, the comment section is littered with Drake slander. 50 Cent has yet to acknowledge Kendrick Lamar’s “Meet The Grahams.”