50 Cent Denies He’ll Deliver More “Broken Promises” To Shreveport

50 Cent’s G-Unit Studios set up shop in Shreveport, Louisiana as the first step in his elaborate plans for the city.

50 Cent affirmed his commitment to Shreveport, Louisiana on Friday (May 3). The G-Unit boss responded to a Shreveport-Bossier Journal article questioning if 50 Cent was another person or business offering false hope to the city.

“Not only am I gonna do what I said Tony but the title wave of interest is gonna send people to invest,” 50 Cent wrote in an Instagram post directed at the story’s writer. “I’m not looking for capital just support. the plan is to create a community that thrives through creativity and innovation. I talk to Tyler technology is changing film and television production fast so we have to change faster to stay ahead of the curve.”

The article mentioned golf legend Jack Nicklaus and country star Kix Brooks as two celebrities who never lived up to their promises to bring business to the Shreveport area. Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux believed 50 Cent’s situation was much different.

“I think what happened with many of those other things is that people had great ideas of what to do with other people’s money, and other people’s money never showed up,” Mayor Arceneaux told the Journal. “The things he’s doing, he is doing with his own money. And he has the resources, He is a very successful businessman.”

50 Cent signed a 30-year lease for the former Millennium Studios, a property owned by the City of Shreveport. The facility became the new home of G-Unit Studios.

G-Unit Studios was just the beginning of 50 Cent’s vision for Shreveport. He bought several buildings with plans to bolster the city’s nightlife. The diamond-selling rapper also sought a facility known as Stageworks of Louisiana with hopes of making it a sports and entertainment venue.

50 Cent wanted to host professional boxing and MMA, among other events, at the venue. Government officials introduced an ordinance proposing another 30-year lease to him in April.