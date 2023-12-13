50 Cent Celebrates “Historic” City Council Vote Approving G-Unit Studios

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent is expanding his film and television empire with a state-of-the-art production facility in Louisiana.

Shreveport City Council members approved the lease of the city-owned Millennium Studios to 50 Cent on Tuesday (December 12). The G-Unit boss boasted about the bipartisan support for his takeover of the Louisiana facility on Wednesday (December 13).

“The significance of this picture is great,” he wrote on Instagram. “A Republican mayor’s office and a democratic majority City Council have never voted unanimously together on anything. This picture is historic this day actually represents the future of Shreveport, betting on me is not a gamble it’s a sure thing.”

According to KSLA, 50 Cent leased Millenium Studios for 30 years with a 15-year option. He thanked Shreveport’s mayor and the city council as he touted the impending expansion of his film and television empire.

“I would like to thank Mayor Tom Arceneaux, Head of City Council James Green and Tabitha Taylor along with everyone else who voted for us,” he wrote. “Thank you for welcoming myself and G-Unit Studios along with G-Unit Film and Television to Shreveport, Louisiana. I am excited to get started on building a state-of-the-art production facility.”

He continued, “Founding my own studio is the next step in my plan to expand G-Unit Film and Television’s output of premium, diverse content across all media and to provide more opportunities for artists, crew members and more jobs within the community.”

50 Cent will only pay $2,400 annually to rent the facility. But he will be responsible for the maintenance, which reportedly costs $180,000 per year.

G-Unit Film and Television must stay active with film, television and music productions at the studio in Shreveport. The lease agreement requires 50 Cent to not have any lapses in production for more than 180 days. 50 Cent and his G-Unit team will officially take control of the facility on January 1, 2024.