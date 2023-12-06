Diddy’s Latest Lawsuit Sends 50 Cent Into State Of Shock

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in 2003, adding to the list of sexual assault allegations against the Hip-Hop mogul.

A new sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy left his rival 50 Cent stunned on Wednesday (December 6). The G-Unit boss shared his disgust after reading about Diddy allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in 2003.

“My God 17, was no one off limits,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram. “This documentary is gonna blow you away! Diddy do it, or Not coming soon !!!”

Diddy, former Bad Boy Records president Harve Pierre and a third man were accused of gang rape and sex trafficking in a lawsuit filed on Wednesday. The alleged victim, identified as Jane Doe, said the trio sexually assaulted her at Diddy’s studio when she was a teenager.

According to the lawsuit, the three men “plied Ms. Doe with drugs and alcohol” until the then-teenager was inebriated. They allegedly took turns raping the 17-year-old girl. The sexual assault left her barely able to stand.

Diddy denied the allegations in a statement released on Wednesday. He accused Jane Doe and his other sexual assault accusers of seeking a quick buck.

“Enough is enough,” he declared on Instagram. “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie opened the floodgates of lawsuits by suing him for rape and abuse in November. The former couple quickly settled out of court, but two more women filed sexual assault lawsuits against Diddy in subsequent weeks.

50 Cent repeatedly taunted Diddy as the allegations surfaced. 50 Cent teased plans to make a Diddy documentary in the vein of Surviving R. Kelly amid the relentless trolling.