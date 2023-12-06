Diddy Breaks Silence After New Gang Rape Allegation: “I Will Fight For My Name”

Diddy, former Bad Boy Records executive Harve Pierre and an unidentified third man were sued for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl.

A fourth woman sued Diddy for sexual assault, prompting him to vehemently deny the allegations on Wednesday (December 6). The Bad Boy Records founder maintained his innocence and claimed his accusers were looking for a “quick payday.”

“Enough is enough,” he declared on Instagram. “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

Diddy (a.k.a. Sean Combs) released the statement after a new Jane Doe accused him, former Bad Boy Records president Harve Pierre and a third man of raping her when she was 17 years old. The woman said she was sex trafficked and gang raped by the three men in 2003.

“When she was just a teenager, Ms. Doe met Mr. Pierre and the Third Assailant in a lounge in the Detroit, Michigan area,” her attorneys explained. “While at the lounge, Mr. Pierre insisted that he was ‘best friends’ with Mr. Combs, and even called Mr. Combs with Ms. Doe. Mr. Combs convinced Ms. Doe, who was half his age at the time, to accompany Mr. Pierre and the Third Assailant on a private jet to come to his studio in New York City.”

Her lawyers continued, “Mr. Pierre, Third Assailant and another gentleman then escorted the high schooler to a private jet, which flew them to Teterboro, New Jersey. There were SUVs awaiting the group at Teterboro, and the four of them were driven to Daddy’s House Recording Studio, a studio famously owned and operated by Mr. Combs and Bad Boy. While at the studio, Mr. Combs and his associates, including Mr. Pierre, plied Ms. Doe with drugs and alcohol. As the night wore on, the 17-year-old Ms. Doe became more and more inebriated, eventually to the point that she could not possibly have consented to having sex with anyone, much less someone twice her age. While at the studio, Ms. Doe was gang raped by Mr. Combs, the Third Assailant and Mr. Pierre, in that order.”

Jane Doe’s lawsuit included photos to prove she was with Diddy in his studio. She provided a harrowing account, detailing how Diddy raped her and watched as the assault continued.

“Mr. Combs then watched on as Third Assailant, who Ms. Doe had not even realized had begun to have sex with her, raped Ms. Doe as she told him to stop,” her lawyers wrote. “After Third Assailant was finished, Mr. Pierre took his turn at raping Ms. Doe and then violently forced her to give him oral sex, during which Ms. Doe was choking and struggling to breathe. When Mr. Pierre finished, he left Ms. Doe in the bathroom alone. Ms. Doe fell into the fetal position and lay on the floor.”

They added, “Finally, after a period of time, Ms. Doe regained her bearings. However, she could barely stand up following the gang rape and had to be helped to walk out of the building and back into a car. She was taken back to an airport and flown back to Michigan. However, she has very limited recollection of her transport home and only remembers being in her car sometime early in the morning.”

Jane Doe took legal action against Diddy after his ex-girlfriend Cassie and two other women sued him for sexual assault in November. Diddy quickly settled Cassie’s lawsuit out of court. Joi Dickerson-Neal and another Jane Doe filed their lawsuits following the settlement.