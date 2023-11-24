Diddy Facing Sexual Assault Lawsuit From Third Accuser Claiming Mogul And Aaron Hall Took Turns Assaulting Her 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A woman anonymously filed a lawsuit accusing Diddy and Aaron Hall of sexually assaulting her and a friend in the early 1990s.

A third woman has come forward accusing Diddy of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed under the Adult Survivors Act.

In the new filing, a woman identified as Jane Doe alleges Diddy and Aaron Hall took turns raping her and a friend in the early ‘90s, per Rolling Stone. She also claims Diddy turned violent days after the alleged assaults.

According to court documents obtained by the publication, the woman met Diddy and Hall during an event in New York in 1990 or 1991. The suit states the duo “were very flirtatious and handsy with Jane Doe and her friend, offering them drinks throughout the night.”

Jane Doe claims Diddy and Hall invited her back to the singer-songwriter’s apartment after the event.

“While at Hall’s apartment, Jane Doe was offered more drinks and was coerced into having sex with Combs,” she claims in the lawsuit. “After Combs finished doing his business, Jane Doe laid in bed, shocked and traumatized. As she was in the process of getting dressed, Hall barged into the room, pinned her down and forced Jane Doe to have sex with him.”

The plaintiff claims she fled after the alleged rapes, and her friend later confirmed she was allegedly “forced to have sex with Combs and Hall in another room.”

Jane Doe Claims Diddy Became Violent Following Alleged Assaults

Additionally, Jane Doe alleges Diddy became violent when he saw her and her friend a couple of days after the alleged assaults.

“He was irate and began assaulting and choking Jane Doe to the point that she passed out,” the filing read. “Combs was searching for Jane Doe’s friend because he was worried that she would tell the girl he was with at the time what he and Hall had done to them.”

Jane Doe claims she sought medical treatment following the alleged assaults. She also claims she “informed her close friends and family about what had occurred.”

The suit was filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which expired Thursday (November 23). The act allowed adult survivors of sexual abuse to file claims otherwise barred by the statute of limitations.

The lastest filing is the third sexual assault lawsuit Diddy faced under the act. He settled one suit with his former partner Cassie Ventura. She accused him of sexual and physical abuse, and drugging, raping and sex trafficking her to multiple male prostitutes. Diddy denied the claims, and the former couple settled within 24 hours.

Joi Dickerson-Neal accused Diddy of drugging and assaulting her in 1991. Diddy vehemently denied the allegations through a spokesperson who claimed the suit was “purely a money grab.”