Diddy Faces More Legal Woes With Another Shocking Sexual Assault Lawsuit

New sexual assault allegations against Diddy add a troubling chapter to the music mogul’s controversial legal history.

More bad news for Diddy (real name Sean Combs), who’s facing fresh allegations of drugging and assaulting a woman. A plaintiff named Joi Dickerson-Neal says the Bad Boy Records founder lived up to his company’s name back in 1991 after they went out on a date when she was a student at Syracuse University. Dickerson-Neal says they hit up a restaurant she worked at in Harlem and then went to a recording studio. When she arrived at the studio, the woman felt woozy. Dickerson-Neal says later in the evening, Diddy sexually assaulted the woman and videotaped the interaction.

To make matters worse, he supposedly showed the tape to “everyone,” causing Dickerson-Neal great stress to the point that she dropped out of Syracuse University and was diagnosed with clinical depression. Diddy’s representatives have categorically denied these accusations.

“This last-minute lawsuit is an example of how a well-intentioned law can be turned on its head,” Diddy’s rep said. “Ms. Dickerson’s 32-year-old story is made up and not credible. Mr. Combs never assaulted her and she implicates companies that did not exist. This is purely a money grab and nothing more.”

The latest lawsuit against Diddy comes on the heels of shocking allegations leveled against him by his former partner Cassie Ventura. Ventura also accused Diddy of drugging, assaulting, raping and sex trafficking her to multiple male prostitutes.

Diddy and Ventura eventually settled out of court. The settlement details remain private but contribute to a pattern of allegations against Diddy. The current lawsuit also comes after legal issues involving Bad Boy, Diddy’s record label. The label’s former president, Harve Pierre, was also implicated in a separate sexual misconduct lawsuit last week.