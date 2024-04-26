Metro Boomin Wants To Work With Eminem As Drake Feud Rages On

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Will Slim Shady jump into the highly-publicized beef?

Future and Metro Boomin recruited Aftermath Entertainment alumnus Kendrick Lamar for the “Like That” single which includes diss bars for Drake. Metro also wants to link with fellow Aftermath representative Eminem.

On Thursday (April 25), news broke that Eminem plans to drop his next full-length studio album soon. The Detroit-bred MC’s The Death of Slim Shady will likely arrive this summer.

Around 11:30 pm ET on Thursday, Metro Boomin jumped on X to announce he wants to make music with the Rock & Roll of Fame inductee. Metro tweeted, “Somebody please tell Eminem I’m tryna lock in!!!”

somebody please tell Eminem I’m tryna lock in!!! 🔒🔒🔒 — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) April 26, 2024

A possible Metro Boomin and Eminem collaboration would come after the start of the so-called Hip-Hop Civil War of 2024. The latest chapter in the ongoing Kendrick Lamar versus Drake battle spawned from “Like That.”

Drake fired back at his foes with the “Push Ups” diss track. On that record, the OVO Sound leader took a direct shot at Metro Boomin with the line, “Metro, shut your ho ass up and make some drums, n####.”

Future and Metro Boomin’ scored two more Billboard 200 chart-toppers with the We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You albums. Additionally, Metro confirmed an upcoming collaborative project with Dreamville Records artist J.I.D.