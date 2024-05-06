TDE Reps React To Drake’s “The Heart Part 6” Diss Record Directed At Kendrick Lamar

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Did Moosa, Punch and Top Dawg suggest the battle is over?

Kendrick Lamar may no longer be under the Top Dawg Entertainment umbrella but the label still seems to be fully behind the Compton-bred MC in his battle with Drake.

“The Heart Part 6” by Drake dropped on Sunday (May 5). The song generated a lot of buzz online as fans and pundits weighed in on the new track. Three TDE executives took to social media to share their thoughts on Drake’s latest diss record too.

TDE CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith declared Kendrick Lamar the winner and promoted the rapper’s “Not Like Us” single. Tiffth tweeted, “Now that we see that Dot is still King. It’s time to address those who thought other wise and showed their hand… NotLikeUs. TDE.”

Now that we see that Dot is still King. It’s time to address those who thought other wise and showed their hand..NotLikeUs. TDE. — TOP DAWG #TDE (@dangerookipawaa) May 6, 2024

Anthony “Moosa” Tiffith Jr., TDE’s co-president, also echoed the idea that Drake took the loss in his battle with Kendrick Lamar. After Drizzy’s “The Heart Part 6” dropped, Moosa tweeted, “Sounds like defeat.”

Fellow TDE co-president Terrence “Punch” Henderson suggested the back-and-forth between Kendrick Lamar and Drake has ended. Punch simply posted, “Good battle.” Additionally, Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith tweeted, “Good Battle…”

The Drake–Kendrick Lamar rivalry produced nine different diss tracks/verses from both Hip-Hop superstars over three months. The battle kicked off with Metro Boomin and Future’s chart-topping “Like That” featuring Lamar in March.

Sounds like defeat — Moosa (@MoosaTDE) May 6, 2024

Good battle. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) May 6, 2024