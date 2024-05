A self-proclaimed friend of the late model and mother to several of the Bad Boy Records mogul’s children is making some serious allegations.

Al B. Sure said it before—he doesn’t think Kim Porter’s death was caused by an illness. The model and mother of several of Diddy’s children died in November 2018.

Two months later, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office determined her death was the result of lobar pneumonia. But Al B. Sure strongly implicated at the time that Diddy was somehow responsible for her passing—not pneumonia.

Now, in light of the disturbing video of the Bad Boy Records mogul assaulting ex Cassie Ventura, a self-proclaimed friend of Porter is making some serious allegations. In a series of Twitter (X) posts, Kola Boof suggested Diddy is also connected to Porter’s sudden death.

“Pneumonia can be faked so easily by a Doctor or by The Morgue,” Boof wrote. “Please read up on this. She was about to turn in a book she wrote about her life & she suddenly DIES at just 47.”

Boof also noted what Diddy did to Ventura in the now-viral clip as mild compared to what he did to Porter. She claimed Diddy tried to pit the two women against each other, as well.

Elsewhere, she tweeted, “What ya’ll saw in that video of Diddy beating Cassie was NOTHING. Will never forget the time he tried to make Kim Porter lick Cassie’s tampon. Always using Kim’s race as a put down. You guys don’t know the HALF of what women go through with famous & powerful men. Be they rappers, be they Bin Laden, be they actors — ya’ll have NO IDEA. And you always demonized the women. Always!”

She added, “Rich Black Women don’t suddenly die from pneumonia at age 47. Locked away from the world instead of receiving medical care at a hospital. No family around to protect her… So yes. I believe we’re not being told what truly happened that led to her death.”

What ya’ll saw in that video of Diddy beating Cassie was NOTHING. Will never forget the time he tried to make Kim Porter lick Cassie’s tampon. Always using Kim’s race as a put down. You guys don’t know the HALF of what women go through with famous & powerful men. Be they… — WRITER KOLA BOOF (@KolaBoof3) May 17, 2024

Boof continued, scoffing at people’s assumption the hospital was honest about Kim Porter’s cause of death and comparing the Cassie Ventura incident at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles.

As she wrote, “THE HOTEL …. withheld the footage of DIDDY beating up Cassie for years due to his wealth and influence. But you think the hospital told you the truth about KIM PORTER’s death. I don’t believe it!”

“THE PROBLEM …. is that Kim Porter (and Cassie & all of his women) would ‘DENY IT’ while they were actually with him. It was classic abuse. Crying, bleeding, ‘he beat me’ — but then the NEXT DAY. Oh we’re fine now. Nothing happened. We’re in love. You can’t FORCE them to get help. You can’t fight their battle if they gonna deny it when COPS show up!”

But the evidence is mounting. There are photos of Diddy and Ventura at an event just two days after the beating, and she appears to be covering her injuries with makeup. Eagle-eyed fans zeroed in on the faint bruises that seem to be on her arm and leg. Whatever the case, it’s not looking good for Diddy.

Although he can’t be charged in the 2016 assault due its the statute of limitations, Kodak Black’s attorney Bradford Cohen indicated there are more hurdles for Diddy right around the corner—and it’s likely going to get worse.