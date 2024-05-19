Willow Smith Embraces Her Hairy Armpits & Legs

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Willow Smith credits her open-minded upbringing with enabling a journey of self-discovery through hairstyle changes.

Willow Smith discussed how her parents’ encouragement led her to experiment with her hair, ultimately aiding her self-discovery.

The daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith spoke to Allure about how changing her hairstyle from unique colors to shaving her head became a form of personal growth.

“My mother allowed me to do that because she strongly believed that being able to express myself in that way was very important,” Willow Smith shared. “And I completely agree with her because it helped me figure out who I am.”

At 23, Willow Smith openly flouts certain traditional norms while embracing natural elements that resonate more with her identity.

“My legs are never shaved. I always have hairy-ass armpits like, I’m brown, my hair is nappy. That’s why I think I straddle a very interesting position in the beauty standard world,” she explained, demonstrating how she both conforms to and rebels against conventional beauty ideals.

In the interview, Willow also reflected on her debut single, “Whip My Hair,” and its aftermath. While she admitted it left her “scarred,” she acknowledges that it was impactful.

“When I look at women from all different walks of life, all different skin tones who are authentic to themselves and they see their beauty, that inspires me,” she said. “And I’m inspiring them because I’m paying attention to them,” the singer explained as she noted the mutual exchange of inspiration between herself and her fans.

Shaving her head in 2012 was a pivotal moment for Willow, marking a significant personal transformation.

“All of your sadness and your happiness and your confusion, your hair is on you forever. And when you shave it off, you’re kind of naked. You’re kind of like, you need to be new now,” she further added, illuminating how this drastic change allowed her to start anew.