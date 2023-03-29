Metro Boomin Teases New Music With Dreamville’s J.I.D

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The STL and ATL reps join forces in the studio.

Could one of the hottest music producers in the industry officially link up with one of Dreamville Records’ standout artists? Metro Boomin teased a musical union with J.I.D.

Boominati Worldwide label founder Metro Boomin is still riding the success of his Heroes & Villains studio album. Heroes & Villains debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 185,000 first-week units in December 2022.

It appears Metro Boomin has already begun creating new tunes and J.I.D. is the latest rapper to hop on the St. Louis-raised beatmaker’s production. On Tuesday, Metro tweeted, “Got a lot of new music coming but when me and @JIDsv drop 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😵‍💫.”

Atlanta-based emcee J.I.D. replied to Metro Boomin’s tweet by writing, “I love working with u brudda, it’s an honor.” Then Metro responded to the “Down Bad” rapper. He posted, “Honor is mine, family 🤝🏾.”

— Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) March 28, 2023

Metro Boomin & J.I.D Scored Respective Top 10 Hits In Recent Years

This year saw J.I.D. contribute to the Dreamville-curated Creed III: The Soundtrack. The Spillage Village collective member recorded the “Ma Boy” lead single with fellow Dreamville representative Lute. Both J.I.D and Lute are part of the lineup for this weekend’s Dreamville Festival as well.

Over the last six years, J.I.D. has released three studio LPs – The Never Story, DiCaprio 2, and The Forever Story. The former Hampton University student scored a No. 5 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with the Imagine Dragons collaboration “Enemy” from Netflix’s Arcane animated series.

Metro Boomin’s album discography also contains the Billboard chart-topping Not All Heroes Wear Capes. In addition, Metro teamed with 21 Savage and Offset for Without Warning, Big Sean for Double or Nothing, and Nav for Perfect Timing.

21 Savage frequently partners with Metro Boomin on projects. The duo dropped the Savage Mode EP and the Billboard 200 chart-topping Savage Mode II. Metro’s “Creepin'” featuring 21 Savage and The Weeknd, off Heroes & Villains, peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100.

— (J.I.D) (@JIDsv) March 28, 2023