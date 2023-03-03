Dreamville Drops ‘Creed III’ Soundtrack Featuring J. Cole, Big Sean, J.I.D. & More

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson executive produced the project.

Creed III arrived in American theaters today (March 3). A Dreamville Records/Interscope Records-backed movie soundtrack accompanied Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut as well.

Dreamville acts J. Cole, J.I.D, Ari Lennox, Bas, EARTHGANG, Lute, Cozz, and Omen contributed to the Creed III album. Other rappers such as Big Sean, EST Gee, Reason, Buddy, and Tierra Whack also showed up on the tracklist.

Recording artists like Blxst, Arin Ray, SiR, Morray, BJ The Chicago Kid, and Kehlani represented the R&B genre on Dreamville’s Creed III. The project contains 18 tracks, including the “Ma Boy” single by J.I.D and Lute.

Previously, Dreamville Records presented the Revenge of the Dreamers compilation series. 2019’s Revenge of the Dreamers III debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and earned Platinum certification from the RIAA. D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape dropped in May 2022.

This week saw the J. Cole-founded record label announce the lineup for the 2023 Dreamville Festival. Cole, Drake, and Usher will headline the two-day event taking place in Raleigh, North Carolina on April 1 and April 2.

The Creed: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, released in 2015 through Atlantic Records, featured new music and established songs. Interscope’s EarDrummers Entertainment oversaw 2018’s Creed II: The Album.

Creed III stars Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad. Candace Rodney, Adam Roy, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis, Michael B. Jordan, and Frank Brim executive produced the soundtrack.