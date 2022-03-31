Dreamville Records Announces ‘D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz’ Mixtape

A project from the talented collective is on the way.

Fans of the Dreamville Records roster will soon get new music from the J. Cole-led label. Dreamville connected with Generation Now’s DJ Drama for the D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz mixtape.

Dreamville officially announced the upcoming project on Wednesday night. D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz will arrive later today (March 31) at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT.

The official Dreamville Twitter and Instagram accounts also uploaded a 25-second trailer for D-Day. Both posts mentioned Dreamville Records acts J. Cole, Ari Lennox, J.I.D, Bas, EarthGang, Cozz, Lute, and Omen.

Since its launch, Dreamville Records released three compilations – 2014’s Revenge of the Dreamers, 2015’s Revenge of the Dreamers II, and 2019’s Revenge of the Dreamers III. The latter project debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Revenge of the Dreamers III also earned Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. The ROD3 songs “Under the Sun” and “Costa Rica” picked up Platinum plaques too. Cole’s ROD3 track “Middle Child” is 7x-Platinum.

Dreamville and DJ Drama’s D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz will land right before the annual Dreamville Festival takes place on April 2-3 in Raleigh, North Carolina. This year’s event is streaming live on Prime Video, the Amazon Music App, and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch.